Coronavirus: Merseyside's forgotten street
Video

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we've seen the poorest communities hit the hardest.

The death rates in the most deprived areas of England are more than double those in the most affluent.

Now, Public Health England says the pandemic has in some areas, deepened existing health inequalities.

Our Special Correspondent, Ed Thomas, has been hearing from families on Merseyside.

  • 06 Jun 2020
