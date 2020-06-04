"Every precaution" needed on public transport
Video

Mandatory face coverings on public transport in England

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from 15 June.

Mr Shapps said "every precaution" must be taken as passenger numbers are expected to increase when lockdown measures are further eased.

He said the requirement "does not mean surgical masks...it means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home."

