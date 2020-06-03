PM warns against indoor gatherings
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public not to be tempted to gather inside, with rain forecast in the coming days after a long period of warm, sunny weather.

He said the government specifically relaxed the rules on meeting outdoors because "evidence shows the risks of transmission are much lower".

