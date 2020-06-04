Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
Thousands of people marched in central London in protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in the US.

The protest, organised by the campaign group Black Lives Matter, comes after days of protest in the US over police brutality towards black Americans.

British police chief constables said they stood alongside all those "appalled and horrified" by his death.

