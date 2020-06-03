Vaccine summit to 'help stop spread' of virus

Video

Boris Johnson will open a global summit on vaccination on Thursday, which he says will help support the health systems of the world's poorest countries to tackle coronavirus.

The prime minister said the event will bring together more than 50 countries, and leading figures including Bill Gates, to raise at least $7.4bn to help immunise 300m children against deadly diseases such as polio, typhoid and measles.

This will 'shore up' healthcare in developing countries, enabling them to tackle the virus better, and therefore help prevent the global spread of the virus, he said