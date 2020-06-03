Media player
Coronavirus: Contact tracer says she is 'paid to watch Netflix'
A contact tracer working in England says she is effectively paid to watch Netflix and has had no work to do since the NHS Test and Trace scheme launched last week.
03 Jun 2020
