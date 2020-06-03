Boyega speaks at Black Lives Matter march
Star Wars actor John Boyega has given an emotional speech to demonstrators at a London Black Lives Matter rally in response to the death of George Floyd.

He was among several speakers at the event in Hyde Park. Later in the day protesters moved on to Parliament Square and Downing Street to continue their demonstration.

