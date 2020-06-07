Money tips for single parents in lockdown

Video

There are nearly three million single parent families in the UK, which is 15% of all families.

Their finances are often tight and they face a particularly high risk of poverty compared with other households.

The Department of Work and Pensions says they've seen a "significant increase" in the number of new claims for Universal Credit during the coronavirus pandemic, and "working parents in receipt of Universal Credit can claim up to 85% of their childcare costs".

But what can single parents do if they're experiencing financial difficulty during the lockdown? We spoke to three single parents and an expert from the charity Gingerbread to get some answers.

Listen to more on BBC Radio 4' s Money Box.

