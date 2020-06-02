Minorities should 'stringently' follow guidelines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Minorities should 'stringently' follow coronavirus guidelines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said people from ethnic minorities - and anyone in a higher risk group - should "stringently" follow social distancing guidelines to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He was answering a question from Rianna Croxford, the BBC's Community Affairs Correspondent, after a Public Health England report showed people from ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying.

  • 02 Jun 2020
Go to next video: How coronavirus has hit minorities harder