Minorities should 'stringently' follow guidelines

Minorities should 'stringently' follow coronavirus guidelines
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said people from ethnic minorities - and anyone in a higher risk group - should "stringently" follow social distancing guidelines to protect themselves from coronavirus.
He was answering a question from Rianna Croxford, the BBC's Community Affairs Correspondent, after a Public Health England report showed people from ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying.
02 Jun 2020
