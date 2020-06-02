Poet's emotional tribute to coronavirus victims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hussain Manawer's poem in tribute to coronavirus victims

It was three months ago that the first person in the UK passed away from coronavirus. Now the death toll stands at more than 39,000. For families grieving throughout this pandemic they've had to mourn at a social distance and haven't been able to say the goodbyes they wanted or hug their loved ones.

To pay tribute, BBC Breakfast commissioned Hussain Manawer to write and perform a poem.

  • 02 Jun 2020
Go to next video: How coronavirus has hit minorities harder