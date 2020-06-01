George Floyd death: 'What if that was my brother?'

Media player
George Floyd death: How black British people are reacting
The death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody has sparked protests across the US - and in the UK as well.
The BBC's Shamaan Freeman-Powell speaks to black British people to find out how the shocking death has affected them.
Read more: Violence erupts across US on sixth day of protests
01 Jun 2020
