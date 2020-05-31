Robert Jenrick on 'modest' steps to ease lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: Robert Jenrick defends 'modest' lockdown easing steps
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the easing of lockdown measures are "cautious" and "modest", after warnings from some scientists that the government is moving too quickly.
Mr Jenrick also said the steps being taken by the government are "entirely consistent" with its Covid alert system, despite England remaining at level four, indicating high levels of transmission in the community.
31 May 2020
