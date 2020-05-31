Robert Jenrick on 'modest' steps to ease lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Robert Jenrick defends 'modest' lockdown easing steps

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the easing of lockdown measures are "cautious" and "modest", after warnings from some scientists that the government is moving too quickly.

Mr Jenrick also said the steps being taken by the government are "entirely consistent" with its Covid alert system, despite England remaining at level four, indicating high levels of transmission in the community.

  • 31 May 2020
Go to next video: Raab defends lockdown relaxation measures