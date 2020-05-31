George Floyd protesters march on US London embassy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: Protesters march on US embassy in London
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the American embassy in London, in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States, sparked by the death of a black man in police custody.
George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A white ex-policeman has been charged with his murder.
-
31 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window