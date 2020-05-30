'Follow the guidance, don't tear the pants out of it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Don't tear the pants out of it' warns scientist on lockdown easing

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has urged the public to be sensible and follow the guidance as lockdown eases in England.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 May 2020