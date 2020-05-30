Media player
Coronavirus: Scientists urge vigilance amid easing of lockdown measures
From Monday, lockdown restrictions will be eased further in England. People will be able to meet up to six people outside and some non-essential shops and businesses will begin to re-open.
Epidemic specialist Professor Sian Griffith and Professor Sally Bloomfield, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, urged the public to remember that there are still risks and they will need to be cautious and vigilant.
30 May 2020
