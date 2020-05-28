Was this the tenth and final clap for carers?
Video

Coronavirus: UK's tenth - and maybe last - clap for carers

People across the UK showed their appreciation for front-line workers risking their lives to fight coronavirus for the tenth week running.

The founder of clap for carers, Annemarie Plas, said the 10th week of clapping would be a good time for it to end.

