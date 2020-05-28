Rules on social gatherings to be relaxed

Media player
Coronavirus: Gatherings of six people allowed from 1 June
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that from 1 June, six people will be able to meet in public spaces and private outdoor spaces, such as gardens, as long as those from different households stay two metres apart.
28 May 2020
