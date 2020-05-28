Rules on social gatherings to be relaxed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that from 1 June, six people will be able to meet in public spaces and private outdoor spaces, such as gardens, as long as those from different households stay two metres apart.

  • 28 May 2020
