UK lockdown from above
Coronavirus: What difference did lockdown make?

The UK went into lockdown on the 23rd of March. Ten weeks later it's beginning to be lifted, but what effect has it had and how much busier are our public spaces now?

These aerial shots show the difference a few weeks have made.

  • 29 May 2020
