'Now every single person can get a test'
Coronavirus: Everyone in the UK is now eligible for a test

The Health Secretary says all people with symptoms of coronavirus will now be eligible to get a test regardless of their age.

Previously, this blanket availability was not offered to children younger than five.

He says the UK now has the capacity to conduct 161,000 tests per day.

  • 27 May 2020
