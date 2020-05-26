Why can I shop but not visit my relatives?

Video

A government epidemiologist has explained why people will soon be able to shop for non-essential items when it is still not deemed safe for them to visit other households.

Prof John Newton, leader of the government's Covid-19 testing programme, was answering a question from a member of the public during the daily press conference.

He said the highest risk of transmission is within households, while "social distancing measures are being implemented well" in places like supermarkets, making the risk "really quite low".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged there was "a yearning to see people in another household" and said the government was "looking at how we can make this happen in a safe way".