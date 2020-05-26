Media player
Coronavirus: Possible review of UK lockdown fines for childcare-related travel
Matt Hancock has said the government may review fines which people were given for breaching lockdown rules for childcare reasons.
The question was raised after the government backed Dominic Cummings' 260-mile drive to his parents in County Durham while sick with coronavirus.
The health secretary said the government understood the impact and the need for making sure that children get adequate childcare.
He said it was “perfectly reasonable to take away that question” and he would look at it with his Treasury colleagues.
