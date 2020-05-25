Media player
Coronavirus: Non-essential UK shops to re-open from 15 June
All non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in England from 15 June, Boris Johnson has announced, as part of plans to further ease the lockdown.
Mr Johnson said shops will have to be 'covid-secure' in order to start trading, and the move depends on progress in the fight against coronavirus.
25 May 2020
