PM on Cummings' eyesight-test drive to Barnard Castle

Video

The prime minister has responded to a question about a drive that key aide Dominic Cummings took during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Cummings has said that he drove to Barnard Castle to test his ability to drive back to London, after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus.

Boris Johnson was asked if he expected the public to believe Mr Cummings drove a 60 mile round trip to test his eyesight, and was also asked about calls for his aide's resignation.