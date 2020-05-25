PM on Cummings' eyesight-test drive to Barnard Castle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cummings: Boris Johnson on aide's drive to Barnard Castle to test eyesight
The prime minister has responded to a question about a drive that key aide Dominic Cummings took during the coronavirus lockdown.
Mr Cummings has said that he drove to Barnard Castle to test his ability to drive back to London, after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus.
Boris Johnson was asked if he expected the public to believe Mr Cummings drove a 60 mile round trip to test his eyesight, and was also asked about calls for his aide's resignation.
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52801668/cummings-boris-johnson-on-aide-s-drive-to-barnard-castle-to-test-eyesightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window