Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test vision
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test vision

Dominic Cummings has said that he drove to Barnard Castle to test his ability to drive back to London, after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus.

The PM's aide said he wanted to ensure he could drive safely back to London to return to work.

  • 25 May 2020
Go to next video: Cummings: 'I don't regret what I did'