Cummings row: Durham Police 'asked to establish facts' by commissioner
The acting police and crime commissioner for Durham has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he has asked the force’s chief constable to "establish the facts" about government aide Dominic Cummings’ time in the area.
Speaking to presenter Chloe Tilley, Steve White said he wanted the people of County Durham to know “the force has taken appropriate action”.
Read more:Cummings to make statement on lockdown allegations
25 May 2020
