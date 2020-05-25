Video

Conservative MP Peter Aldous has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he has received around 130-140 emails from constituents since Sunday evening.

Mr Aldous, who represents Waveney in Suffolk, said the correspondence followed the prime minister’s press conference in which Boris Johnson backed his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, over claims that he broke lockdown rules.

Speaking to Chloe Tilley, Mr Aldous said: “These are people who don’t normally get in contact... it’s hit a very raw nerve."

