Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'
The UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has given a statement to explain his actions during lockdown.

It follows allegations that he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles with his family to be near relatives when his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

PM Boris Johnson has attempted to draw a line under the row - but MPs have continued to call for Mr Cummings' dismissal.

  • 25 May 2020
