'Did you go to Barnard Castle, Mr Cummings?'

Cummings row: 'Did you go to Barnard Castle?'
The prime minister's key adviser Dominic Cummings has been confronted by the media as he left his London home on Monday morning.
He's continuing to face questions about his travel during lockdown, amid claims that he broke the rules.
PM Boris Johnson defended Mr Cummings in Sunday's daily government briefing.
25 May 2020
