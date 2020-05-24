Starmer: PM treating public ‘with contempt’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told journalists that the public deserves "better answers" after Boris Johnson defended his adviser Dominic Cummings' decision to travel from London to Durham during lockdown.

Reacting to Boris Johnson's press conference earlier today, Starmer criticised the lack of investigation into the actions of his chief aide and said the prime minister had treated the public "with contempt".

