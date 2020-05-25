The unexpected benefits of lockdown in a tiny village
Facing a pandemic has been particularly challenging for rural areas. The populations are often older and poorer, with more limited access to public transport and broadband. The BBC's Jon Kay visited the Dorset village of Piddlehinton, where a huge volunteer effort has turned the threat of coronavirus into an opportunity for a fresh start.

