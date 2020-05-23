Aya Hachem's funeral takes place in Lebanon
Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car on in Blackburn on 17 May.

She was buried in the town of Kholeileh in Lebanon. Five people have been charged in relation to her death.

  • 23 May 2020
