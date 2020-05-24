'"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment"

Media player
Video
Prince William on parenting and mental health
Ex-footballer, Marvin Sordell, talks to Prince William about parenting and mental health.
Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health will be broadcast on Thursday 28 May at 20:05 BST on BBC One.
24 May 2020
