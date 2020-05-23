Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'

Media player
Dominic Cummings defends 250 mile trip during lockdown
PM Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has insisted he "behaved reasonably and legally" in his first public comments about his journey from London to County Durham during lockdown.
Asked by reporters if his trip looked good, he said: "Who cares about good looks? It's a question of doing the right thing. It's not about what you guys think."
23 May 2020
