Care home creates 'drive-through' visit

Video

A care home in Devon has copied the concept of drive-through restaurants to reunite loved ones during the coronavirus crisis.

During lockdown regular visits haven't been allowed at Sefton Hall in Dawlish.

But through careful planning - including use of PPE, time-slots and separate stations - after eight weeks apart there was one day when families were able to see residents - from the safety their cars.

Care home staff and visitors shared this footage with the BBC with the permission of residents and families.

Produced by Harriet Bradshaw