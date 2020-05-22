'Expect vast majority to comply' with quarantine

Media player
Coronavirus quarantine: 'We expect the vast majority to do the right thing' - Patel
From 8 June, anyone entering the UK will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the measure would "reduce the risk of cases crossing our border".
Passengers arriving in the UK will be required to fill out an online locator contact form - providing details of where they will spend their 14 days in self-isolation.
22 May 2020
