Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: UK's ninth Clap for Carers
From a helipad to the streets, millions of people across the UK have shown their appreciation for front-line workers risking their lives to fight coronavirus.
It's the ninth week in a row for Clap for Carers.
-
21 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window