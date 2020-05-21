Coronavius notification text was 'worrying'
Video

What's it like using the Covid-19 track and trace app?

Isle of Wight resident Megan Mackney has told the BBC what it was like to receive a notification from the Covid-19 contact tracing app.

People on the island were invited to test the NHS app at the heart of the government's testing strategy two weeks ago.

Ms Mackney said she expected to get more information after being notified she had been near someone with symptoms.

