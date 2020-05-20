'I hope the Queen's not heavy handed with the sword'
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore spoke to BBC Breakfast about his knighthood for fundraising more than £32m for NHS charities.

  • 20 May 2020