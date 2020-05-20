'I hope the Queen's not heavy handed with the sword'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore reacts to knighthood for NHS fundraising

Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts after a special nomination from the prime minister.

The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities after completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore spoke to BBC Breakfast.

  • 20 May 2020
Go to next video: The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk