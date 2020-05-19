Covid-19 testing strategy was to 'build capacity'

Media player
Coronavirus: Early testing strategy was to 'build capacity'
Environment Secretary George Eustice says the UK's early coronavirus testing strategy was focused on building capacity.
Asked whether he regretted the switch away from tracing coronavirus cases in the community in early March, he said there was a priority to make sure that NHS workers showing symptoms were tested.
Professor Dame Angela McLean, Chief Scientific Adviser for the Ministry of Defence, said it was “the right thing to do" with the testing capacity available at the time.
19 May 2020
