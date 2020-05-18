Chelsea Flower Show held online for the first time

Media player
Coronavirus pushes the RHS Chelsea Flower Show online
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the first time since the Second World War.
In its place is a virtual flower show, with visitors able to watch videos that include a walk through previously-unseen parts of Gardener's World presenter Monty Don's garden.
18 May 2020
