Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Night at the museum: Man breaks into dinosaur exhibit, taking selfies
An international student has been charged with breaking into a Sydney museum after CCTV footage showed a man taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits.
The Australian Museum is the country's oldest museum.
-
18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52704267/night-at-the-museum-man-breaks-into-dinosaur-exhibit-taking-selfiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window