CCTV of alleged Ritz bugging released

Media player
Video
Sir Frederick Barclay releases CCTV of alleged Ritz bugging
CCTV allegedly showing Sir Frederick Barclay's nephew handling a bugging device at London's Ritz hotel is at the centre of a legal row between the families of the billionaire Barclay twins.
Sir Frederick, 85, and his daughter Amanda are suing three of Sir David Barclay's sons for invasion of privacy.
The billionaire chose to release the footage saying the "deliberate and premeditated invasion of my privacy is in the public interest".
18 May 2020
