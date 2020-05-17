Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove: 'Teachers will be safe in schools'
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has insisted that teachers will be safe when schools reopen, saying the government planned "a staged and careful return" of children to education.
His comments came as he spoke to the BBC's Andrew Marr.
Teaching unions, backed by the British Medical Association, have raised concerns about safety.
-
17 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window