Gove: 'Teachers will be safe in schools'
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has insisted that teachers will be safe when schools reopen, saying the government planned "a staged and careful return" of children to education.

His comments came as he spoke to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

Teaching unions, backed by the British Medical Association, have raised concerns about safety.

  • 17 May 2020
