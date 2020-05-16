Corbyn's brother arrested at anti-lockdown protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers was among 19 people arrested at an anti-lockdown demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people gathered to object to their rights of free speech and movement being curtailed, with some holding several placards and banners including slogans like "freedom over fear".

Read more: 'Busy but manageable' at England's beauty spots

  • 16 May 2020
Go to next video: Inside an intensive care unit during the pandemic