Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers was among 19 people arrested at an anti-lockdown demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of people gathered to object to their rights of free speech and movement being curtailed, with some holding several placards and banners including slogans like "freedom over fear".
16 May 2020
