Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside secretive military lab
Their work is normally highly classified, but military scientists at Porton Down in Wiltshire are now fighting the coronavirus.
Some of the same scientists who identified Novichok, the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning, have been helping to analyse Covid-19 and finding ways to protect NHS staff.
The BBC's defence correspondent, Jonathan Beale, has been given exclusive access to the site.
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window