Inside secretive military lab working on coronavirus
Their work is normally highly classified, but military scientists at Porton Down in Wiltshire are now fighting the coronavirus.

Some of the same scientists who identified Novichok, the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning, have been helping to analyse Covid-19 and finding ways to protect NHS staff.

The BBC's defence correspondent, Jonathan Beale, has been given exclusive access to the site.

  • 15 May 2020