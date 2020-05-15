Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Imagine the agony of two million more unemployed people'
The Question Time panel debate whether the lockdown should continue to protect public health, despite it's impact on the economy.
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window