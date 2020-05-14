Fears for people with learning disabilities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Fears for people with learning disabilities

The Care Quality Commission says there has been a 175% increase in deaths of people with learning disabilities living in adult social care organisations in England, compared with the same period last year.

But while elderly people are entitled to be tested for Covid-19, people with a learning disability are not.

BBC Breakfast spoke to disabilities campaigner, Sara Ryan, and Dr Dominic Slowie, former NHS national clinical director for learning disability.

  • 14 May 2020
Go to next video: The coronavirus challenge faced by carers