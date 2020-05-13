The undertaker storing 400 bodies in Covid crisis
Video

The increase in deaths caused by Covid-19 has led to a shortage of space in some mortuaries and delays to funerals.

BBC Panorama has been filming the distressing story of one funeral director who has taken extraordinary measures to provide storage for hundreds of bodies.

Dean Floyd, of Floyd & Son in Essex, has bought refrigerated containers and converted most of his premises to take care of the dead.

