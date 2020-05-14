Shops, cafes and parks reopen in NZ
Video

Coronavirus: New Zealand lockdown eased as businesses reopen

New Zealand has eased its coronavirus restrictions after moving to Level 2, described as a "safer new normal".

The country has reported no new cases of the virus in the past three days and thousands of businesses have reopened.

People are allowed to start seeing their friends and families again, with a limit of 10 people.

  • 14 May 2020
